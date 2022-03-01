ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

This Is the County in the Madison, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3X6Uh00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Madison metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 150,707 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,283 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Madison , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Madison metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Columbia County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,032 infections in Columbia County, or 26,393 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Columbia County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Madison area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 214 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Columbia County, compared to 105 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Madison metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Columbia County, WI 26,393 15,032 214 122
2 Green County, WI 24,097 8,883 141 52
3 Dane County, WI 22,959 121,649 91 483
4 Iowa County, WI 21,774 5,143 106 25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Coronavirus
Columbia County, WI
Government
Madison, WI
Government
County
Columbia County, WI
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Columbia County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

US Metro Areas Where Crime Is Soaring

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s. Violent crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 950,000 people in the United States. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which was first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to rise in the United States.  Since the emergence of the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Metro#Covid#Metropolitan Areas
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language in Every State

The United States was founded on immigration and, over time, became a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities. With roots in varying parts of the world, it’s no wonder there are a multitude of languages spoken by American families all across the country.  24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Community Survey 2015-2019 5-year […]
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Pennsylvania Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 215,677,777 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy