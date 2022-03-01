ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Springfield, MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3X5by00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 110,549 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,093 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Springfield , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Polk County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,983 infections in Polk County, or 25,303 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Polk County than they are across all of the Springfield area, however. There have been a total of 304 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Polk County, in line with 318 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Springfield metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Polk County, MO 25,303 7,983 304 96
2 Christian County, MO 24,502 20,649 281 237
3 Greene County, MO 23,998 69,216 320 924
4 Webster County, MO 23,476 8,940 354 135
5 Dallas County, MO 22,795 3,761 418 69

