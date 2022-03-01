ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3X4jF00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 677,620 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,399 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chester County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,016 infections in Chester County, or 30,984 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Chester County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlotte area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 418 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chester County, compared to 216 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chester County, SC 30,984 10,016 418 135
2 Gaston County, NC 29,737 64,406 353 765
3 York County, SC 29,723 76,876 229 593
4 Lincoln County, NC 29,432 23,970 179 146
5 Rowan County, NC 29,094 40,616 398 556
6 Lancaster County, SC 27,646 24,756 299 268
7 Iredell County, NC 27,551 47,533 246 425
8 Cabarrus County, NC 27,181 54,756 225 454
9 Union County, NC 26,809 60,775 205 464
10 Mecklenburg County, NC 25,980 273,916 146 1,538

Comments / 0

 

