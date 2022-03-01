This Is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 677,620 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,399 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chester County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,016 infections in Chester County, or 30,984 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Chester County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlotte area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 418 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chester County, compared to 216 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Chester County, SC
|30,984
|10,016
|418
|135
|2
|Gaston County, NC
|29,737
|64,406
|353
|765
|3
|York County, SC
|29,723
|76,876
|229
|593
|4
|Lincoln County, NC
|29,432
|23,970
|179
|146
|5
|Rowan County, NC
|29,094
|40,616
|398
|556
|6
|Lancaster County, SC
|27,646
|24,756
|299
|268
|7
|Iredell County, NC
|27,551
|47,533
|246
|425
|8
|Cabarrus County, NC
|27,181
|54,756
|225
|454
|9
|Union County, NC
|26,809
|60,775
|205
|464
|10
|Mecklenburg County, NC
|25,980
|273,916
|146
|1,538
