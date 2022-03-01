This Is the County in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 26,012 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,797 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Weirton-Steubenville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hancock County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,605 infections in Hancock County, or 22,254 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hancock County than they are across all of the Weirton area, however. There have been a total of 455 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hancock County, in line with 446 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Weirton-Steubenville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

