ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3X3qW00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 26,012 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,797 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Weirton-Steubenville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hancock County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,605 infections in Hancock County, or 22,254 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hancock County than they are across all of the Weirton area, however. There have been a total of 455 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hancock County, in line with 446 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Weirton-Steubenville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hancock County, WV 22,254 6,605 455 135
2 Jefferson County, OH 21,738 14,540 441 295
3 Brooke County, WV 21,373 4,867 448 102

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst County to Live In

There are over 3,000 counties in America. Many are microcosms of how the very rich and very poor live. Others are examples of places where natural resources are abundant. Some counties are as small as a few square miles. Others are huge, like some of those in Wyoming. Some are parts of cities that have […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States to Grow Old In

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a surge of retirements across the U.S. labor force. Experts estimate that in the first 18 months of the pandemic, there were 2.4 million more retirements than there would have otherwise been. Due in part to the historic increase, an estimated 19.3% of the U.S. population were retired as of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 890,000 Americans. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which reached the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to surge in the United States.  Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the population-adjusted death toll in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#West Virginia#Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Will Be America’s Largest State in 2040

In 1960, according to the Census Bureau, New York state was the largest in America, based on population, at 16,782,304. That was up 13.2% over the 1950 figure. It was inevitable that New York would lose its position. Over the same period, California’s population rose 48.5% to 15,717,204 and would continue to surge. Florida barely […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

2 Minnesota Towns Made the List of Top 20 Places for Affairs in US

Minnesota just got the exciting news that they were listed as one of the Top 10 smartest states in the United States. #WayToGoMinnesota But the story you might not have heard wasn't as nice of news for the state with all of the frozen lakes. A list of towns came out recently that were the top spots for affairs and 2 towns in Minnesota made the top 20.
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Beckley, WV Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 1,167,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending February 15, bringing the total count to more than 77.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 912,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. […]
BECKLEY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Vallejo, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 590,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 1, bringing the total count to more than 78.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 941,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. […]
VALLEJO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy