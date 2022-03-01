ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3X2xn00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 133,804 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,059 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Jackson , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yazoo County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,983 infections in Yazoo County, or 28,537 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yazoo County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 365 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yazoo County, compared to 326 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yazoo County, MS 28,537 7,983 365 102
2 Simpson County, MS 25,553 6,918 517 140
3 Copiah County, MS 24,641 7,077 386 111
4 Rankin County, MS 23,957 36,232 310 469
5 Madison County, MS 22,999 23,803 307 318
6 Hinds County, MS 21,421 51,791 311 753

Comments / 0

 

