This Is the County in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 133,804 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,059 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Jackson , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yazoo County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,983 infections in Yazoo County, or 28,537 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Yazoo County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 365 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yazoo County, compared to 326 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Yazoo County, MS
|28,537
|7,983
|365
|102
|2
|Simpson County, MS
|25,553
|6,918
|517
|140
|3
|Copiah County, MS
|24,641
|7,077
|386
|111
|4
|Rankin County, MS
|23,957
|36,232
|310
|469
|5
|Madison County, MS
|22,999
|23,803
|307
|318
|6
|Hinds County, MS
|21,421
|51,791
|311
|753
Comments / 0