This Is the County in the Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3X15400 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 115,346 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,653 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Durham-Chapel Hill has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Durham metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Person County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,051 infections in Person County, or 23,028 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Person County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Durham area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 265 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Person County, compared to 113 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Durham-Chapel Hill metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Person County, NC 23,028 9,051 265 104
2 Durham County, NC 22,397 68,637 97 298
3 Chatham County, NC 17,743 12,383 152 106
4 Orange County, NC 17,682 25,275 85 121

