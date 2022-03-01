ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3X0CL00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Lansing-East Lansing metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 109,607 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,997 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Lansing-East Lansing , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Lansing metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clinton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,690 infections in Clinton County, or 26,561 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Clinton County than they are across all of the Lansing area, however. There have been a total of 250 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clinton County, compared to 271 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lansing-East Lansing metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clinton County, MI 26,561 20,690 250 195
2 Eaton County, MI 23,968 26,162 350 382
3 Ingham County, MI 21,672 62,755 247 716

Comments / 0

