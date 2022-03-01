This Is the County in the Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 29,364 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,252 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Staunton-Waynesboro, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.
The broader Staunton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Augusta County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,623 infections in Augusta County, or 24,930 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Augusta County than they are across all of the Staunton area, however. There have been a total of 260 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Augusta County, compared to 293 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Staunton-Waynesboro metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Augusta County, VA
|24,930
|18,623
|260
|194
|2
|Waynesboro City, VA
|23,903
|5,241
|269
|59
|3
|Staunton City, VA
|22,493
|5,500
|417
|102
