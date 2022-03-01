ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

This Is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3WwTZ00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 235,204 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,486 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Omaha-Council Bluffs is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sarpy County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 47,946 infections in Sarpy County, or 26,883 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sarpy County than they are across all of the Omaha area, however. There have been a total of 131 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sarpy County, compared to 190 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sarpy County, NE 26,883 47,946 131 233
2 Pottawattamie County, IA 25,660 23,993 322 301
3 Douglas County, NE 25,507 141,560 178 987
4 Harrison County, IA 24,061 3,403 658 93
5 Cass County, NE 22,722 5,840 140 36
6 Saunders County, NE 22,650 4,762 138 29
7 Mills County, IA 22,210 3,322 274 41
8 Washington County, NE 21,653 4,378 173 35

Comments / 0

 

