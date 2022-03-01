This Is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 235,204 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,486 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Omaha-Council Bluffs is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sarpy County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 47,946 infections in Sarpy County, or 26,883 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sarpy County than they are across all of the Omaha area, however. There have been a total of 131 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sarpy County, compared to 190 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Sarpy County, NE
|26,883
|47,946
|131
|233
|2
|Pottawattamie County, IA
|25,660
|23,993
|322
|301
|3
|Douglas County, NE
|25,507
|141,560
|178
|987
|4
|Harrison County, IA
|24,061
|3,403
|658
|93
|5
|Cass County, NE
|22,722
|5,840
|140
|36
|6
|Saunders County, NE
|22,650
|4,762
|138
|29
|7
|Mills County, IA
|22,210
|3,322
|274
|41
|8
|Washington County, NE
|21,653
|4,378
|173
|35
