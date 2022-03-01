ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3Wvaq00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Wheeling metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 34,985 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,523 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Wheeling , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Wheeling metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Marshall County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,621 infections in Marshall County, or 27,243 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Marshall County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Wheeling area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 468 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Marshall County, compared to 406 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wheeling metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Marshall County, WV 27,243 8,621 468 148
2 Ohio County, WV 25,586 10,886 357 152
3 Belmont County, OH 22,605 15,478 407 279

