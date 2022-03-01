ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Man Utd’s Victor Osimhen interest wanes due to lofty price tag

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
What the papers say

Victor Osimhen‘s lofty price tag could be too big of a mountain to climb in Manchester United’s pursuit of the Napoli striker. The Daily Star says United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has identified the 23-year-old as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani, with both weighing up leaving Old Trafford in the summer. However, Napoli are believed to value the forward at £100m – well above the amount United would be willing to spend.

The Sun, via Record, reports United are also stepping up their interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha, with Red Devils bosses sending scouts to watch the 26-year-old eight times this season.

United bosses are keen on Sporting Lisbon’s Joao Palhinha (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Arsenal have been handed a window to land Lille defender Jonathan David, according to the Daily Express. Citing Sky Germany, the paper says David is determined to move on from the French club at the end of the season, giving the Gunners a perfect incentive to make a move.

Ryan Yates and Nottingham Forest have commenced contract talks, the Daily Mirror says. Forest are believed to be intent on tying the in-form midfielder, 24, down on a new three-year deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Inter Miami are determined to sign Lionel Messi (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Lionel Messi: The Miami Herald reports David Beckham’s Inter Miami are willing to do everything they can to sign the Argentina striker, should he look to leave Paris St Germain.

Sergio Ramos: Staying with Paris St Germain, LA Galaxy are interested in making a move for the 35-year-old defender.

Football rumours: Paul Pogba could stay in Premier League after leaving Man Utd

Manchester United’s loss could be another Premier League club’s gain when it comes to Paul Pogba. The France midfielder’s contract at Old Trafford ends in four months and the Telegraph says the 28-year-old is willing to wait until the season ends before deciding his future, which the paper reports could mean he signs for one of United’s domestic rivals as a free agent.
Football rumours: Jose Mourinho gunning for Manchester United's Eric Bailly

Steve Parish says 'greatest enemy' UEFA creating a Super League 'by stealth'

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says UEFA is “the greatest enemy of domestic leagues that exists” and is busy creating a Super League “by stealth”. Parish has criticised the way European football’s governing body distributes money to teams involved in its competitions – and those outside them – and says it is impossible to tell the difference between UEFA’s plans for a revamped Champions League and the Super League which created such outrage last year.
UEFA
