ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden, World Leaders Discussed Imposing 'Severe Costs and Consequences' on Russia

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden discussed with world leaders during a conference call on...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Americans' Approval of Biden's Handling of Ukraine Crisis Rises -Reuters/Ipsos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Americans' approval of U.S. President Joe Biden's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine rose over the past week, with 43% saying they approve in a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday, up from 34% last week. However, Biden's overall approval numbers remained virtually unchanged, with 43% of Americans...
POTUS
AFP

Biden discusses Ukraine war with Poland's leader

US President Joe Biden spoke with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda Friday to discuss Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the White House said. Biden thanked Poland for "hosting 9,000 US forces, including 4,700 additional service members deployed there in recent weeks, to reassure" NATO members in the region "and deter Russian aggression against NATO," the statement said. The two leaders also discussed the military alliance's possible responses to the Russian attack, and how to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. Poland has taken in some 700,000 Ukrainian refugees who fled the heavy fighting and bombardment triggered by Russia's invasion last week.
POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden and Quad leaders discuss Ukraine, humanitarian assistance

President Biden discussed the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine with the Indo-Pacific partnership known as the Quad on Thursday and the leaders agreed to meet in person in Tokyo in “the coming months,” the White House said. A joint readout of the call said Mr. Biden, Prime Minister Scott...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#World Leaders#Ukraine#Reuters#The White House
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy