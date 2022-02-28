Biden, World Leaders Discussed Imposing 'Severe Costs and Consequences' on Russia

US President Joe Biden spoke with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda Friday to discuss Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the White House said.
Biden thanked Poland for "hosting 9,000 US forces, including 4,700 additional service members deployed there in recent weeks, to reassure" NATO members in the region "and deter Russian aggression against NATO," the statement said.
The two leaders also discussed the military alliance's possible responses to the Russian attack, and how to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.
Poland has taken in some 700,000 Ukrainian refugees who fled the heavy fighting and bombardment triggered by Russia's invasion last week.
