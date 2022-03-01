ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Teaching children how to protect birds in your backyard

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 2 days ago

(StatePoint) — Part of being a good environmental steward is passing on this...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pyramid

Garden Help Desk: Inviting bees and birds to the garden

I want to not just have a pretty garden but also create an oasis for native birds and insects. How can I encourage more birds and bees in my garden?. Let’s talk about the birds and the bees. Specifically, how to encourage them to make a home in your garden. Many of us would love to go outside and hear birdsong and bees buzzing, and what could be more charming than watching a brood of baby birds grow up in our own backyard? Birds, bees and other beneficial insects do more than add charm to our gardens, though. They’re part of nature’s pest management and pollination team and there’s a lot they can do to help your garden be healthy and productive, so invite the birds and bees into your landscape!
ANIMALS
veranda.com

These are the 10 Best Flowering Trees for Your Garden

A well-planned garden includes layers of color and texture and overflows with annuals, perennials, and shrubs. But flowering trees are the showpiece of any landscape, no matter what the season. They offer shade, provide structure to your garden’s design, and serve as a focal point or a backdrop in mixed borders. Flowering trees also attract pollinators, like bees and butterflies, as well as birds to your garden. In addition, many flowering trees burst into bloom in late winter or early spring, precisely when you don’t think you can stand one more dreary day.
GARDENING
Anchorage Daily News

It’s time to plant seeds indoors. Here’s how to start.

The loyal reader knows I am a firm believer that you are not really a gardener unless you start from seed at least one of the plants in your garden. Sure, you can buy a tomato plant that is full-grown and already blossoming, but where is the fun in that? Gardening is about the process of growing, not just the moment of harvest.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#The Next Generation#Recycled Materials#Bird Feeders
The Staten Island Advance

Watch video: This empty water bottle hack for trapping the spotted lanternfly is going viral

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Spotted lanternfly lay their eggs in the fall, and the first instar nymphs hatch starting in April. Hatching lanternflies are initially white and can be observed from through June, depending on environmental conditions. Their exoskeleton hardens, quickly becoming black with white spots. As they enter their “teenage” days, the insect’s primary color is red instead of black.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Telegraph

The best seeds and plug plants to sow now for a spectacular summer display

I love growing my garden’s summer pot displays from scratch, sowing annuals from packets of seed but also ordering seedling plug plants that arrive in the post ready to be grown on. This year, to give my pots canopy-like layers of spilling and engulfing colour, I’m growing more annuals...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Get Outside for the Great Backyard Bird Count

Get out your binoculars and head outdoors. The 25th edition of the Great Backyard Bird Count takes place Feb. 18 through 21 as researchers ask citizen scientists around the globe to help them track changes to bird populations over time. The count is a joint project from the National Audubon...
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

15 Best Indoor Plants to Spruce Up Your Living Space

If you're looking to add a little color and life to your living space—and who isn't these days—then you've come to the right part of the internet. We've rounded up our 15 favorite plants, some that you've heard of and some that you definitely haven't, to spruce up your living space.
GARDENING
Telegraph

The best evergreen shrubs to plant in the garden for privacy

For many of us, our gardens are a green oasis that provide a form of escapism. By simply stepping out of the house, we can explore a whole new world bursting with scents, colour and nature. It is important, then, that any outside space should feel safe and secure, not...
GARDENING
Winston-Salem Journal

Carex are grass-like plants that can be used in a variety of landscapes

A good handful of plants out there are often overlooked and under appreciated. They’re seen and used as fillers, seemingly grown to just take up space in designed landscapes. But I think it’s important that at least one of these plants gets its day in the sun (or shade, depending on the species).
GARDENING
Carrie Wynn

Healing The Mother Wound Proves Difficult

I haven’t seen my mother in a decade. The last time that I saw her was when she was visiting me and an ex-boyfriend. Throughout her visit, we fed her numerous meals, some of which consisted of salmon and filet mignon. When she left, the last thing that she said to me (and the last words I have ever heard from her in person) was that she had been “starving” her entire visit.
Tree Hugger

My Design Tips for a Cottage Garden

A traditional English cottage garden is a popular garden style—not only in the U.K. but in North America and around the world. Dense and layered planting of flowering plants, providing blooms over a large proportion of the year, and a quaint, informal, and charming feel characterize gardens of this type.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy