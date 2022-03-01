ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs to play in Germany, Packers in London this year

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 2 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL’s first...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#The League#American Football#Ap#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Green Bay Packers
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ decision deadline gets clarity from Packers GM

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his future with the Green Bay Packers, and he hasn’t really given any indication when he’ll announce his plans. Fortunately, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst hinted that it won’t be long now before fans hear from Rodgers. According to the Green Bay exec, the expectation is the veteran QB will inform the team of his decision before free agency opens on March 16. That means there is a possibility Rodgers makes his decision in the next couple of days.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Four wide receiver targets if Aaron Rodgers stays in 2022

Four wide receiver targets for the Packers this offseason if Aaron Rodgers stays. Regardless of if Aaron Rodgers plays for the Green Bay Packers next season or not, wide receiver will likely be one of the team’s biggest offseason needs. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown are...
NFL
WLOX

Saints will play in London in 2022

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints will play a regular season game in London in 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the team announced on Monday. The details of who they will play, and when specifically, will be announced when the NFL releases the full schedule later in the year.
NFL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Germany
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers discussing contract with Packers

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on whether he will play in 2022 or not. If he does, it certainly sounds like it will be with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers has had discussions with the Packers about a short-term contract in the event he does decide to return, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The two sides are negotiating so a contract will be ready if and when Rodgers decides to continue his career.
NFL
WTVQ

Kentucky will play in London this December

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – The eagerly anticipated Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Michigan in London – the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase – has been reset for Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Tickets are slated to go on sale March 4 at 4 a.m. ET (9 a.m. in London [GMT]) online through AXS.com and The O2 Arena.
SPORTS
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: U.K. Packers club excited for London game

Executive Director Diane MacDonald discusses the mission plans and reaction from veterans and their families. YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: Cancer risks and genetic testing. Genetic testing can't necessarily prevent cancer but it can help catch it earlier. Sturgeon Bay fire suspect asks for lower bond. Updated: 1 hours ago. Anthony Gonzalez...
STURGEON BAY, WI
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL insider notes: Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams plans, Bucs' post-Brady move, latest from combine

INDIANAPOLIS – The Green Bay Packers are doing whatever they can to keep the Aaron Rodgers era going. That much we know. Sources with multiple teams who have interest in acquiring the future Hall of Fame quarterback remain skeptical he will see the market. What they know for sure is that Packers brass is trying to find the means to retain Rodgers and keep at least a healthy semblance of the roster intact to make a run at a Lombardi with him in 2022. According to these rival general managers, the Packers will do whatever they have to do to create enough room to franchise star receiver Davante Adams, knowing that any plan to re-recruit Rodgers that doesn't include Adams is a lost cause.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy