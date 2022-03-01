Gonzaga, Arizona remain atop AP Top 25 in week of changes

As the regular season wanes, Florida basketball’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament still remain in limbo, with an overall agreement among the sports media that the Gators are anything but a sure bet to make the Big Dance. While some publications like Sports Illustrated have completely left out UF of its projections, others like USA TODAY Sports and ESPN still see the Orange and Blue on the wrong side of the bracket bubble.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO