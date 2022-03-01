ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gonzaga, Arizona remain atop AP Top 25 in week of changes

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) – The top six and seven of the top nine teams in the...

www.recordargusnews.com

Related
KSNB Local4

Nebraska basketball team tops No. 23 OSU, Hoiberg’s 1st win over ranked foe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 13 points and 11 assists, and Nebraska beat No. 23 Ohio State 78-70. The Cornhuskers bested a ranked opponent for the first time under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg. He came in 0-23 against teams in the AP Top 25, and Nebraska was 0-24 overall since beating a ranked Maryland squad during the 2019 Big Ten Tournament. C.J. Wilcher added 15 points for the Huskers, who overcame a seven-point deficit in the first half and won their second straight game.
NEBRASKA STATE
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Arizona State
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Suffers Worst Loss Of Season To Nebraska

In fairness, I think the Big Ten is the best league in the country for college hoops. I don't believe that any team in the league stinks. But Nebraska is far and away the worst team in the conference this year and a late season loss at home, especially considering the Buckeyes desperately needed a win in response to the Maryland loss, is really hard to swallow.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

Dickinson's 33 points help Michigan beat rival Michigan State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored a career-high 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to help Michigan beat Michigan State 87-70 on Tuesday night. Caleb Houstan added 16 points for Michigan (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten). The Wolverines moved into a three-way tie with the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Upsets Ohio State

The Nebraska men’s basketball team had an answer for everything No. 23 Ohio State tried Tuesday night, as the Huskers led for the entire second half to upset the Buckeyes 78-70 and give Fred Hoiberg his first win over a ranked opponent at Nebraska. Nebraska trailed by five late...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports' bracketology update feels good about Florida's tourney chances

As the regular season wanes, Florida basketball’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament still remain in limbo, with an overall agreement among the sports media that the Gators are anything but a sure bet to make the Big Dance. While some publications like Sports Illustrated have completely left out UF of its projections, others like USA TODAY Sports and ESPN still see the Orange and Blue on the wrong side of the bracket bubble.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Michigan gets much needed NCAA-boosting win vs. Michigan State

In the video embedded above, CBSSports recaps Michigan's huge rivalry win over Michigan State on Tuesday evening as the Wolverines look to claw their way into the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines enter their last two regular season games with a ton of pressure to finish strong as they squarely...
MICHIGAN STATE
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WOWT

Huskers beat Ohio State 78-70, first win against a ranked team since 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska backs up the blowout win at Penn State with a 78-70 win on the floor of the 23rd ranked team in the country, Ohio State. Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 26 points on 8-16 shooting. Nebraska took a lead with 5:12 to go in the first half never let it go, they also held the Buckeyes to just one field goal in the final eight minutes of the first half.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Sports

Bracketology: Kansas remains a No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament projections despite upset loss to TCU

Arizona clinched the regular-season Pac-12 title outright in a dominating performance at USC on Tuesday night. The Wildcats remain on the top line of the bracket as the No. 3 overall seed after the win. Wisconsin, meanwhile, captured a share of Big Ten title with a win over Purdue on a shot by Chucky Hepburn with 1.5 seconds to go. The Badgers can win the title outright on Sunday at home against Nebraska or if Illinois loses before then.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

March Madness bubble watch: Projecting NCAA Tournament hopefuls in or out

March Madness is here and college basketball's teams on the bubble are trying to make lasting impressions during the final week of the regular season prior to the NCAA Tournament bracket unveiling on March 13. Last week's catastrophic showing from teams inside the top 10 of the AP Poll — seven losses on a single day for the first time ever — caused a ripple effect in the polls, but did very little to alter the group of squads fighting each other for the final four spots in the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS

