Many Capitol riot cases could hinge on first trial’s outcome

One of several proposed US trucker convoys – inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – will reportedly travel to Washington DC to make numerous demands, including "justice" for Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was killed while trying to breach the Capitol. PennLive reports that the convoy is being organised by Bob Bulos, who owns a towing business near Scranton, Pennsylvania. Mr Bulos said they want "justice for Ashli" and listed numerous other complaints with the government, including Critical Race Theory, foreign oil imports, and pandemic restrictions. He said that he and his convoy "are going to let our voices be...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO