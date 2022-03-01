ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many Capitol riot cases could hinge on first trial’s outcome

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex...

The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
The Independent

Truckers headed to Washington DC want ‘justice’ for Ashli Babbitt who was killed taking part in Capitol riot

One of several proposed US trucker convoys – inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – will reportedly travel to Washington DC to make numerous demands, including "justice" for Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was killed while trying to breach the Capitol. PennLive reports that the convoy is being organised by Bob Bulos, who owns a towing business near Scranton, Pennsylvania. Mr Bulos said they want "justice for Ashli" and listed numerous other complaints with the government, including Critical Race Theory, foreign oil imports, and pandemic restrictions. He said that he and his convoy "are going to let our voices be...
Island Packet Online

‘I just wanna die’: NC man battling COVID as sentencing looms for his role in Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors want a North Carolina man to serve a month in prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot. First, James “Les” Little has to kick COVID-19. The former truck driver from Claremont began showing flu-like symptoms on Jan. 28, and tested positive for the virus shortly afterward, according to a court filing Friday from his federal public defender, Peter Adolf of Charlotte. Claremont is about 45 miles northwest of Charlotte, in Catawba County.
Donald Trump
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter who texted 'they want a fight let's have it' is rewarded with far shorter sentence for testifying to January 6 committee: Jailed for just 28 days instead of six months prosecutors requested

A Capitol rioter has been granted leniency by a judge who cited his cooperation with the House January 6 committee in sentencing him to just 28 in prison. Robert Schornak, 39, of Michigan was sentenced on Friday by Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, who praised him for speaking to the select committee.
