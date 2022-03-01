ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SU Scholarship Named After Duke Head Coach | News Live at 6

citrustv.com
 2 days ago

A new scholarship honoring the Duke...

www.citrustv.com

thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at North Carolina

Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 88-79 loss to North Carolina on Monday in the Dean Smith Center. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. North Carolina box score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Late 3s, Caleb...
SYRACUSE, NY
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#News Live
On3.com

Reports: Duke makes special request for NCAA tournament

Duke is already thinking about where it’ll play its NCAA tournament games. The Blue Devils reportedly made a special request to honor coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday. Duke requested to compete in the Midwest Regional, which is hosted in Chicago, according to multiple reports. That’s Krzyzewski’s home town, and it would allow him to coach there in his final NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Duke vs. North Carolina

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils are set to face off against the unranked North Carolina Tar Heels in a highly-anticipated rivalry matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. Coach K and his squad notched a wire-to-wire, blowout victory during the first installment of this year’s series in Chapel...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOV 9

Taylor named new Oak Glen head football coach

Doug Taylor is returning to his high school alma mater as its new head football coach. Taylor is the new head coach at Oak Glen, his hiring approved by the Hancock County Board of Education on Monday night. He takes over for Ted Arneault, Jr., who served six seasons as...
FOOTBALL
KEYT

Seattle U removes interim tag, names Chris Victor head coach

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle University has removed the interim tag and made Chris Victor its permanent head coach. Victor took over the Redhawks program after Jim Hayford resigned in November. Hayford was placed on paid administrative leave just before the start of the regular season following a published report that he had used a racial slur during a scrimmage. The Redhawks are 22-8 overall with Victor in charge and sitting in second place in the Western Athletic Conference entering the final week of the regular season. The 22 wins are the most for Seattle as a Division I program since the 1963-64 season.
SEATTLE, WA
charlottenews.net

End of an era: North Carolina to bid farewell to Duke's Coach K

When North Carolina and Duke play Saturday night, it might be the biggest game in this storied rivalry. And there's not even a championship at stake. But with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring at season's end, this has become one of the most anticipated games in series history. It's the...
DURHAM, NC
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse’s season ends with ACC Tourney loss to Clemson

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse women’s basketball season is over after the Orange fell 88-69 to Clemson Wednesday in the ACC Tournament.  Despite a combined 45 points from Teisha Hyman and Chrislyn Carr, Delicia Washington of Clemson led a fourth quarter charge, pouring in 10-of-her-game-high-33 points in the frame. Syracuse had a difficult time slowing down […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

How Jeff Capel and Mike Krzyzewski's three-decade relationship has evolved

Growing up as a basketball-obsessed kid in a basketball-obsessed state, Jeff Capel harbored a dream. One day, if he could, he wanted to play at North Carolina. In an instant, though, those plans changed. While on an unofficial visit to Duke in the summer after his sophomore year of high school, he sat down to speak with Mike Krzyzewski. Capel had an existing relationship with the Blue Devils coach, who had watched him play in person and spoken with him over the phone, but as they had a more intimate conversation, he saw something in Krzyzewski that he hadn’t previously.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Furious With Report About The Duke Job

With Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career coming to a close at the end of this season, former player and longtime assistant John Scheyer has been selected to take over in 2022. But, according to reports from New York Post writer Ian O’Connor, that wasn’t always the case.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU 53, Notre Dame 52 - Second Half

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (15-13, 8-10 ACC) and the Irish (21-8, 13-4 ACC) will be shown on the ACC Network, with Anish Shroff and Jordan Cornette on the call. It can be streamed here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network with Gene Deckerhoff and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio stream is available here. Noles247.com will provide updates below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: North Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 (OT)

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina. Here are five takeaways from the loss. We all know the flaws of this team. They have been discussed at length all season. But I want to start with a positive this team has had all year. Their effort. All year this team has played as hard as it can. Monday night, with essentially nothing to play for with the NCAA Tournament off the table barring an ACC Tournament Title, combined with playing a team that is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life on their senior night, there was every reason for this to have been a repeat of the Duke game. Except, it was not. The effort that the players gave should be commended. No that does not mean accepting a .500 type season as the new bar for Syracuse basketball. No that does not mean a loss is suddenly OK. It is simply acknowledging that all season, this team has fought and given everything they had. I do think that speaks to the culture of the program, but that's a separate discussion. I think the players deserve support for senior night against Miami, where they will undoubtedly continue to give that effort.
SYRACUSE, NY

