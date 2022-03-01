ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SU vs. Duke Draws in Student Attendance Record

 2 days ago

Syracuse University counted a record number of...

Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at North Carolina

Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 88-79 loss to North Carolina on Monday in the Dean Smith Center. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. North Carolina box score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Late 3s, Caleb...
SYRACUSE, NY
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Duke vs. North Carolina

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils are set to face off against the unranked North Carolina Tar Heels in a highly-anticipated rivalry matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. Coach K and his squad notched a wire-to-wire, blowout victory during the first installment of this year’s series in Chapel...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Washington Post

Syracuse's Jim Boeheim says there's a plan for retirement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Wednesday on a sports radio call-in show that there’s a plan in place for when he steps down. “There’s a plan,” Boeheim told ESPN Radio in Syracuse. “I’m just telling you there’s a plan.”. Please...
SYRACUSE, NY
charlottenews.net

End of an era: North Carolina to bid farewell to Duke's Coach K

When North Carolina and Duke play Saturday night, it might be the biggest game in this storied rivalry. And there's not even a championship at stake. But with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring at season's end, this has become one of the most anticipated games in series history. It's the...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse’s season ends with ACC Tourney loss to Clemson

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse women’s basketball season is over after the Orange fell 88-69 to Clemson Wednesday in the ACC Tournament.  Despite a combined 45 points from Teisha Hyman and Chrislyn Carr, Delicia Washington of Clemson led a fourth quarter charge, pouring in 10-of-her-game-high-33 points in the frame. Syracuse had a difficult time slowing down […]
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: ECU vs. Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- East Carolina's baseball team takes on Duke on Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The game will be televised live on ACC Network Extra. The Pirates enter at 2-5 overall after being swept by Bryant and bouncing back with a 2-2 week that included a midweek win at Campbell, and a series loss to North Carolina. Duke is 4-3 on the season. The Blue Devils opened the year with a series win over VMU before losing two-of-three this past weekend at Baylor. Both teams opened the season in the Top 25 before dropping out of the rankings.
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

Reports: Duke makes special request for NCAA tournament

Duke is already thinking about where it’ll play its NCAA tournament games. The Blue Devils reportedly made a special request to honor coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday. Duke requested to compete in the Midwest Regional, which is hosted in Chicago, according to multiple reports. That’s Krzyzewski’s home town, and it would allow him to coach there in his final NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Furious With Report About The Duke Job

With Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career coming to a close at the end of this season, former player and longtime assistant John Scheyer has been selected to take over in 2022. But, according to reports from New York Post writer Ian O’Connor, that wasn’t always the case.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: Syracuse Has Succession Plan In Place For Jim Boeheim

After 45 years as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, college basketball legend Jim Boeheim appears to be on the verge of retiring. But not yet. Appearing on ESPN’s On The Block, Boeheim said that he wouldn’t announce exactly when he plans to call it quits. But he made it clear that there is a succession plan in place for when he does.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: North Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 (OT)

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina. Here are five takeaways from the loss. We all know the flaws of this team. They have been discussed at length all season. But I want to start with a positive this team has had all year. Their effort. All year this team has played as hard as it can. Monday night, with essentially nothing to play for with the NCAA Tournament off the table barring an ACC Tournament Title, combined with playing a team that is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life on their senior night, there was every reason for this to have been a repeat of the Duke game. Except, it was not. The effort that the players gave should be commended. No that does not mean accepting a .500 type season as the new bar for Syracuse basketball. No that does not mean a loss is suddenly OK. It is simply acknowledging that all season, this team has fought and given everything they had. I do think that speaks to the culture of the program, but that's a separate discussion. I think the players deserve support for senior night against Miami, where they will undoubtedly continue to give that effort.
SYRACUSE, NY
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Washington

Here's How to Watch Duke and North Carolina Renew the Rivalry

How to watch the Duke-North Carolina men’s basketball game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The North Carolina-Duke men's college basketball matchup is one of the most iconic rivalries the game has ever had. The showdown is far more intense than their geographical proximity with the establishment of great...
DURHAM, NC

