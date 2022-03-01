ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK intelligence indicates Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Russia’s advance on Kyiv has made little progress in the past 24 hours due to logistical difficulties and the army has increased its use of artillery...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Intelligence#Ukraine#Kyiv#Civilian Casualties#Russian#Reuters#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy