Talking Points | Monday, February 28th

Ukrainian forces have continued to hold strong as Russian troops march towards the capital of Kyiv. As the fighting between the two sides intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he has agreed to hold peace talks with the Russians on Monday (February 28) near the border of Belarus. Overnight,...
We got the opportunity to speak with Vice President Kamala Harris who gave us the latest update on the Ukraine vs. Russia conflict and more. It’s no secret that millions of Americans are wondering just how the global conflict will effect our everyday lives. The images and video we have been seeing all over the internet are heart breaking. VP Harris echoes those sentiments.
President Biden is gearing up to deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with a preview.
