UK intelligence indicates Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Russia’s advance on Kyiv has made little progress in the past 24 hours due to logistical difficulties and the army has increased its use of artillery...

Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukrainian official who attended Russian peace talks mysteriously killed

A Ukrainian official who was present during the first peace talks between Ukraine and Russia was killed during a mission over the weekend. Ukraine confirmed the official was one of three spies who were killed, but did not say how, and media reporting said he was suspected of treason. The...
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
