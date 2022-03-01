Flowers, Gueye lead Washington State past Oregon State in OT

PULLMAN -- Down as many as 13 points to the last-place team in the Pac-12, Washington State surged back to avoid what would have been a bad loss and outlasting 3-25 Oregon State in a 103-97 OT win in Corvallis on Monday. OSU hit some great shots early but the Cougar defense was also porous much of the game -- the offense, however, came up clutch: particularly Michael Flowers. He exploded for 27 points on 10 of 18 shooting (6 of 10 from deep). The Cougars climbed to 16-13 and 9-9 in Pac-12 play, ensuring they'll finish the regular season with a winning record. Head man Kyle Smith praised his graduating guard after the win.

