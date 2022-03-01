Jaquez's career game leads No. 17 UCLA past Washington 77-66

UCLA (22-6, 14-5) used a 16-2 run to start the second half, erasing a four-point deficit at intermission to quickly race out to a 41-31 lead in just six minutes of play. Jaquez, who scored 17 of his 30 points in the second half, demanded the ball and dominated all the Washington defenders that happened to try and guard him. It didn't matter, as he bullied them in the paint. Jules Bernard was the only other UCLA player to score in double-digits with 12 as the Bruins pulled away by as many as 22 with under 4 minutes to play before calling it a night.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO