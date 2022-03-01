ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowers, Gueye lead Washington State past Oregon State in OT

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Flowers poured in 27 points, Mouhamed Gueye scored eight of his 19 in overtime and Washington State handed Oregon State its 15th straight loss 103-97. Flowers sank 10...

247Sports

Kyle Smith: Michael Flowers a 'complete leader' as WSU outlasts Oregon State 103-97 in OT

PULLMAN -- Down as many as 13 points to the last-place team in the Pac-12, Washington State surged back to avoid what would have been a bad loss and outlasting 3-25 Oregon State in a 103-97 OT win in Corvallis on Monday. OSU hit some great shots early but the Cougar defense was also porous much of the game -- the offense, however, came up clutch: particularly Michael Flowers. He exploded for 27 points on 10 of 18 shooting (6 of 10 from deep). The Cougars climbed to 16-13 and 9-9 in Pac-12 play, ensuring they'll finish the regular season with a winning record. Head man Kyle Smith praised his graduating guard after the win.
CORVALLIS, OR
