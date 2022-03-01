ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowers, Gueye lead Washington State past Oregon State in OT

By CORVALLIS, Ore.
 2 days ago

Michael Flowers poured in 27 points, Mouhamed Gueye scored eight of his 19 in...

COLLEGE SPORTS

