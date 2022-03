To little surprise, Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, winning the award outright after sharing it last season. Cubaj, who has combined size, a physical style and keen anticipation into becoming a defensive force, was also named to the All-ACC first team and the league’s all-defensive team, both for the second year in a row. She earned the all-conference recognition for the teams voted on by both coaches and media.

