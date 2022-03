Nicor Gas employees made a "splash" in support of athletes through Special Olympics Illinois this weekend at the annual Polar Plunge in Palatine. Employees from the largest natural gas provider in the state made the leap into cold waters at the Twin Lakes Recreation Center on Saturday. To date, Nicor Gas employees across Illinois have raised more than $5,000 in support of the organization.

PALATINE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO