Flowers, Gueye lead Washington State past Oregon State in OT

By CORVALLIS, Ore.
 2 days ago

Michael Flowers poured in 27 points, Mouhamed Gueye scored eight of his 19 in overtime and Washington State handed Oregon State its 15th straight loss 103-97. Flowers sank...

KREM

Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge named Pac-12 media Coach of the Year

PULLMAN, Wash. — A big honor for Washington State University women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year by the media. The Cougs are 19-9 on the season, a record number of wins for the program in the NCAA era. Washington State is tied for second in the Pac-12 and looking to return to the NCAA Tournament.
PULLMAN, WA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Washington State
KREM

Spokane-native Lexie Hull, Cougar women honored with Pac-12 awards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several basketball players with ties to the Inland Northwest have been honored with 2021-2022 Pac-12 women’s basketball awards. The winners were announced Tuesday morning. Lexie Hull. Spokane native Lexie Hull was named All-Pac-12 and named to the All-Defensive team. Hull, who played at Central Valley,...
SPOKANE, WA
Lewiston Morning Tribune

College roundup: Washington State men survive Beavs in OT, 103-97

CORVALLIS, Ore. — It took an extra five minutes, but the Washington State men’s basketball team moved to .500 in Pac-12 play with a 103-97 win on the road versus Oregon State on Monday. Trailing by three with just over a minute to go, Michael Flowers converted a...
CORVALLIS, OR
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
Raleigh News & Observer

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round. Here's our schedule for...
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
247Sports

Kyle Smith: Michael Flowers a 'complete leader' as WSU outlasts Oregon State 103-97 in OT

PULLMAN -- Down as many as 13 points to the last-place team in the Pac-12, Washington State surged back to avoid what would have been a bad loss and outlasting 3-25 Oregon State in a 103-97 OT win in Corvallis on Monday. OSU hit some great shots early but the Cougar defense was also porous much of the game -- the offense, however, came up clutch: particularly Michael Flowers. He exploded for 27 points on 10 of 18 shooting (6 of 10 from deep). The Cougars climbed to 16-13 and 9-9 in Pac-12 play, ensuring they'll finish the regular season with a winning record. Head man Kyle Smith praised his graduating guard after the win.
CORVALLIS, OR
McDonough County Voice

Leathernecks looking for rhythm in Sioux Falls

MACOMB — After nearly 10 days between games, Western Illinois looked sluggish coming off the break, falling to Denver and South Dakota in its final two games. And while the ending of the season was not what they wanted, being able to shake off the rust ahead of this week’s Summit League Tournament...
MACOMB, IL
On3.com

USC has no answers for Arizona in a 91-71 loss

What started as a white out turned into a blowout Tuesday night as the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats clinched the regular-season Pac-12 championship with a 91-71 win against the USC Trojans. In front of a sellout crowd clad in white, Arizona hit a three-pointer 23 seconds into the game to...
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
