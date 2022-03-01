ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Factbox: List of countries that have refused to play against Russia

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

March 1 (Reuters) - Following is a list of national football associations that have announced they will not play soccer matches against Russia, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ENGLISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

"Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership ... we won't play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future," England's FA said.

"This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football."

UNITED STATES SOCCER FEDERATION

"The U.S. Soccer Federation stands united with the people of Ukraine and is unequivocal in our denunciation of the heinous and inhumane invasion by Russia.

"We will neither tarnish our global game, nor dishonour Ukraine, by taking the same field as Russia, no matter the level of competition or circumstance, until freedom and peace have been restored."

POLISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

"In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic," Poland's Football Association chief Cezary Kulesza wrote on Twitter.

"This is the only right decision."

SWEDISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

"The illegal and deeply unjust invasion of Ukraine currently makes all football exchanges with Russia impossible," the Swedish FA said.

"We therefore urge FIFA to decide that the playoff matches in March in which Russia participates will be cancelled. But regardless of what FIFA chooses to do, we will not play against Russia in March."

CZECH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

"The FA executive committee approved unanimously the decision that the Czech national team will under no circumstances play the possible game against Russia's team in the 2022 World Cup qualification," the Czech FA said.

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF IRELAND

"The FAI has offered its full and unequivocal support to Ukraine's FA and confirmed that no Irish team will play against Russia at any level until further notice," Football Association of Ireland said on Twitter.

IRISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

"The Irish FA convened an extraordinary meeting of its board and confirmed Northern Ireland will not compete in any fixtures for its international teams or those affiliated at club level, should the situation arise, against Russian teams for the foreseeable future," the Irish FA said.

"This includes the home UEFA Under-21 Euro qualifier scheduled for March 29."

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

"We remain in dialogue with UEFA and FIFA regarding our men's FIFA World Cup play-off and women's World Cup qualifier and have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues' preparations as best we can," Scotland's FA said.

"Should the current circumstances continue, we will not sanction the nomination of a team to participate in our scheduled UEFA Regions Cup fixture against Russia, due to be played in August."

Compiled by Aadi Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Toby Chopra, Christian Radnedge, Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Russian#Para#Polish#Football Association#Swedish#Czech#The Czech Fa#Fai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

342K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy