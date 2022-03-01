ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightweight Towable Camping Trailers

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KLEOX mini camping trailers are a range of options for consumers seeking out a way to enjoy a more comfortable experience out in the wilderness...

www.trendhunter.com

CAR AND DRIVER

2000 Honda S2000 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

• A near-9000-rpm redline, a manual transmission, and a droptop make this 2000 Honda S2000 a real catch on the Bring a Trailer auction site. • The AP1-generation S2000 was produced for model years 2000 through 2003. Later AP2 models lose 800 rpm of revvability. • Bidding is open on...
BUYING CARS
GeekyGadgets

W9 modular lightweight camping cooker designed for exploration

Japanese-based designers at Fujinos have created a new modular lightweight camping cooker and accessories taking the form of the 9W. Launched via Kickstarter the collapsible lightweight cooker provides an easy way to enjoy meals outdoors. The cooker consists of a modular grill plate made by a cookware specialist in Tsubamesanjo. The set comes complete with cut 3, chopping board and carry case allowing you to enjoy exploring without cumbersome cookers.
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Trucks to Buy and Not Buy Explained by a Chevrolet Mechanic

Thinking about buying a used Chevy truck, but not sure which model in what eras are the keepers worth investing in? Here’s the latest from an experienced Chevrolet truck owner and mechanic who offers this guide about Chevy truck specifics and which you should and should not buy…and why.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
Motor1.com

Automecca Sportsvan Is Retro Bus With VW Beetle Soul For Sale

Back in the early 1970s, Curtis Brubaker had the awesome idea to revive the spirit of the original Volkswagen Beetle and Microbus with a new vehicle based on the same bones. Unfortunately, the designer couldn’t reach an official deal with the German automaker and decided to continue the project on his own. Instead of receiving unused platforms directly from the factory, Brubaker had to work with used Beetles and convert them into new vintage-looking buses, selling the excess components from the original car.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevy Chevelle Is A Time Capsule

This Chevy from the late 1960s is the perfect vehicle for any enthusiast with a passion for style and speed!. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is likely the most collectible car on the vintage vehicle market for its remarkable style, high performance, and wicked reputation for drag strip domination. Along with the exterior design, this newer generation of Chevelle was given priority more than any other vehicle before its performance. This made it the perfect combination of performance and style with a ton of power under the hood and an unforgettable design language. Without a doubt, these cars will live on forever in the minds and hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. However, some require a bit more physical evidence of the fantastic beasts that once roamed the streets of Detroit. This particular car was made for just those kinds of people.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

The History Of America’s Most Rebellious Muscle Car: The GTO

This car was the epitome of power and performance in the 1960s but what happened to the beloved GTO we all know and love?. 1964 was a pivotal year in the American automotive industry as the ideal American spirit had shifted from the more conservative/stoic persona of the 1940s to the rebellious nature of the 1960s. This meant that the nation's youth were imitating their favorite rock stars, freedom fighters, and public figures in spitting in the face of subtlety. Everything from the clothes people wore to their cars were rocking brightly colored paint, powerful presentation, and a rock n' roll style! The first car to try out this rebellious attitude was the iconic Pontiac GTO which broke all of the rules at GM just to make the point that people want performance. These things were tiny for their time, and one man named John Delorean saw the potential for something huge under the hood.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
Cars
Motorious

C8 Corvette Ripped In Half And Then Caught On Fire

The police haven’t released the details, but you can pretty much guess what happened. The Corvette C8 was designed to drive to the extreme, in the right conditions and with the right driver. When the wrong driver on the wrong road tries to flex with one, it will always end the same, on a long enough timeline. Such was the case for this rare Slime Green C8 Corvette, which was only very recently purchased.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
Motorious

1955 Chevy Bel Air Is Being Offered With No Reserve

This wonderful vehicle is one of the best cars to ever come out of the Chevy production line and now it could be yours!. The classic Chevrolet lineup is consistent with many iconic performance models that have been cemented into the minds and hearts of automotive enthusiasts around the globe. You'll typically find plenty of Camaros and classic trucks of these vehicles, but there is one specific kind of vehicle that we hear a lot about. The Chevy Tri-Five has insanely unique styling, vast engine options, and crazy color schemes. Regarded as a precursor to the days of luxury muscle cars of the 1960s, these '50s powerhouses were legends in street racing and daily driving situations. So what makes these vehicles such an excellent purchase for us car enthusiasts who sport a passion for acting in a classic Chevy package?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Camping Fans Will Love Volkswagen's New Accessories

Mobile home living or just camping, in general, is a lifestyle that is picking up traction among many younger car owners. It's a philosophy that has been applied to the likes of the Toyota Tacoma, as seen at last year's SEMA, and even a camper version of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. These can be used for your average camping expeditions, but something like Thor Motor Coach's Mercedes-Benz Sprinter could accommodate your daily living needs if you can put $151,060 together for the purchase.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray Losing Key Feature

There are some things in this world that simply can't be avoided despite best efforts. This is one of them. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is set to lose its rear park assist feature due to one very familiar and frustrating reason: the semiconductor chip shortage. The news today comes from the folks at the Corvette Action Center, so we're confident the information is legitimate.
CARS
Motorious

1987 Dodge Shelby Charger Is A Unique 80s Sports Car

This car soon became a cultural icon after a little help from Carroll Shelby. The Dodge Charger has been a cultural icon within the car community since its conception in 1966 because of the big V8 engines, sleek style, and dominating road presence. Power and performance are essential for the muscle car we all know and love, and it was made possible by your choice of Hemi 426, 440, or 383 alike; we don't talk about the six cylinders. Of course, the late 1970s spelled the end of the first muscle car era, but as we all know, the charger came back into action just a few decades later. While we all know about the most recent models, you may not know that there was a select few chargers from the 1980s whose power and performance far exceeded nearly every other muscle car of the time!
SHELBY, NC
Motorious

It’s A 1969 Showdown With A Road Runner Vs COPO

These cars were the top of the line in performance for their time and now challenge one another for the title of the fastest muscle car. 1969 was a fantastic time for the high-performance muscle and pony cars that we all know and love today. While Pontiac started the muscle car with the GTO, Chevy genuinely brought the full potential of these lightweight sports cars. The Chevelle was an insane car for the time, but the base models were indeed not enough for any true drag racing connoisseur. This birthed the COPO program, initially founded for fleet orders but soon became the go-to path for purchasing a performance vehicle. Of course, this wasn't the only process of finding yourself a fantastic drag strip dominator, which is incredibly prominent with the Mopar brand, whose reputation for speed stands strong to this day. Today, we're going to find out which insane automotive manufacturers truly made the best cars for performance.
CARS
motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG C63 saloon and estate spied with less camo

This batch of spy shots shows two examples of the next-gen Mercedes-AMG C63 saloon and the estate variant. These cars are the first time we are seeing the performance variant without camouflage on the A-pillars, roof, and doors. The models appear to be wearing the production-spec lights, and the camouflage...
CARS
Fortune

Buyers of Volkswagen’s luxury cars despair on social media as the ship carrying their orders catches fire in the Atlantic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Felicity Ace, a massive Panama-flagged cargo ship carrying thousands of Volkswagen Group vehicles, caught fire near the Azores islands in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday afternoon. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

