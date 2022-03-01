We can all be Irish with these recipes!

The number of Americans baking banana bread exploded after pandemic lockdowns sparked a surge in home cooking and, in particular, inspired online recipe searches for the humble loaf, according to CNN. It's understandable considering that banana bread sits at the perfect intersection of an indulgent comfort food and easy-to-make recipe that bakers of any experience level can successfully create. Because it's a quick bread, it needs no kneading or yeast, relying instead on baking soda and baking powder to rise. Even better, banana bread is sweet, moist, and can be enjoyed for breakfast, a snack, or dessert. And it's one of those home-baked goods that can make you feel all warm and snuggly inside no matter the season.

