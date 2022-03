Diary of a Galway Girl(cover art from the publisher) Diary of a Galway Girl, a new novel by Kevin Kelly, tells a romantic story. Bridget Kennedy is ready for a night out with her best friends, when she locks eyes with a stranger, Conor, and changes her whole life. She feels instantly like she's always known him, and as the story unfolds, their bond continues to grow and to surprise. (Also, "Feckin' wind," and "It’s feckin’ freezing, girls!" are amazing opening lines for any romantic heroine. I liked Bridget from the very start of the book!)

1 DAY AGO