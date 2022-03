Gifted artists command attention through their paintings, but Becky Guinn commands attention by her paintings and how she paints them — with a mechanical hand. Guinn taught high school art in Alabama and was named Teacher of the Year in 2002. The next day she entered the hospital to have surgery for a heart condition and had an allergic reaction to medication. To save her life, all four of her limbs had to be amputated.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO