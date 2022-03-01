ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart Assistant Telehealth Features

By Colin Smith
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon and 'Teladoc,' the virtual healthcare company, have announced a new partnership that will enable virtual telehealth visits through Amazon Alexa. Amazon Echo device owners will be able to ask their Alexa...

