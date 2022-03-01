Smart Assistant Telehealth Features

Keep on top of cleanliness in your home with the eufy RoboVac G20 ultra-slim robot vacuum. Utilizing Smart Dynamic Navigation, it deep cleans carpets, hard floors, tiles, and more with better coverage than other vacuums. In fact, it targets a larger space in less time. The eufy RoboVac G20 also boasts drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off of ledges. Moreover, this ultra-slim robot vacuum features BoostIQ technology to increase suction power up to 2,500 Pa with transitioning between hard floors and carpets. All the while, the specialized rolling brush thoroughly cleans floors by lifting dirt for the vacuum to suction up. Overall, use it day or night thanks to the low 55 dB noise level that’s no louder than the hum of a microwave.
