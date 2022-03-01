ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Stephen Colbert Spots All The Best Ways Ukrainians Told Putin To 'Go F**k Yourself'

By Ed Mazza
HuffingtonPost
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many, Stephen Colbert was moved by some of the heartbreaking footage coming out of Ukraine, which is under assault...

www.huffpost.com

MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news live: Next 24 hours ‘crucial’, says Zelensky as Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert

President Volodymyr Zelensky told Boris Johnson in a phone call on Sunday evening that the next 24 hours would a “crucial period” for Ukraine.The British prime minister promised Mr Zelensky he will do “all he could” to ensure further military aid reaches Ukrainian forces, who were involved in further heavy fighting at the weekend.Just hours earlier, Vladimir Putin placed Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, citing aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.The aggressive move comes as a Ukrainian delegation is due to meet the Russians “without precondition” on Monday...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
