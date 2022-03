SEATTLE — The NBA is not returning to Seattle tomorrow or next week. But, the lines of communication remain as active and open as they have been in years. They closed nearly 14 years ago when the league voted to allow the SuperSonics to bolt for the Oklahoma plains. A financial settlement between the then-mayor and the ownership group on July 2, 2008, was the final straw, allowing the team to move and be rechristened under another name.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO