Hulk Hogan Says He's Divorced From Jennifer McDaniel After 11 Years of Marriage

By Kelly Gilmore
NBC Philadelphia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulk Hogan is no longer in the ring with wife Jennifer McDaniel. After more than a decade together, the former professional wrestler announced their break up Feb. 28, sharing that he's already moved on with a new girlfriend. "Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of...

US Magazine

Cheryl Burke Breaks Her Silence After Matthew Lawrence Split: ‘My Marriage Is Ending’

Cheryl Burke is breaking her silence following the news of her split from husband Matthew Lawrence after two years of marriage. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the ballroom pro, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 24. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Joey Lawrence and Chandie Yawn-Nelson’s Divorce Finalized Nearly 2 Years After Their Split: Details

Joey Lawrence and Chandie Yawn-Nelson are officially divorced after being married for more than 15 years, Us Weekly confirms. According to court documents obtained by Us, the judgment was filed on Wednesday, February 16, and a private settlement agreement was reached in terms of spousal support, child support and division of assets. The exes will share joint legal custody of their daughters Charleston, 15, and Liberty, 11.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Grazia

This Woman Walked Out Of Her Cousin's Wedding After He Announced He Was Marrying His Mistress Instead of His Fiancée

Here we go again… it’s another wild AITA Reddit story. And once again the drama has culminated on someone’s wedding day. In a thread posted this week, a 45-year-old woman wanted to know whether she was the arsehole for walking out of her cousin’s wedding 25 years ago when he swapped the bride from his fiancée to his mistress without telling anyone.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MLive

‘Jersey Shore’ star’s husband files for divorce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick has been served divorce papers by her husband, Chris Larangeira, according to multiple reports. The former Staten Islander, 35, and her sanitation worker husband, 42, married in November 2019 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Life and Style Weekly

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira Split: He Files for Divorce Amid Marriage Drama

It’s over (again)! Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira filed for divorce from the reality star, Life & Style confirmed on Monday, February 7. Larangeira cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months,” in his January 20, 2022 filing as the reason for their divorce, according to documents obtained by Life & Style. The Staten Island, New York, resident asked a judge to incorporate the terms of the former couple’s marital settlement agreement in the divorce.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Are Living Together Again & Working On Repairing Their Marriage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are calling off their divorce and their kids are ‘thrilled,’ a friend tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, have decided to give their marriage another chance. They first revealed their decision to split in Instagram post on Jan. 12, stating, “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.” Now, roughly six weeks after that shocking Instagram post — which has since been deleted — a friend of the Aquaman star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve had a change of heart – and they are already living together again!
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Nick Cannon pays ‘$1.2M a year’ in child support as he’s expecting his EIGHTH kid with fifth baby mama Bre Tiesi

NICK Cannon likely pays an estimated $1.2 million a year in child support, as he’s expecting his eighth child with his fifth mother to be, Bre Tiesi. The stunning amount was calculated by taking into account several factors which include Nick’s status as a high earner, according to California practicing family law attorney and legal expert, Goldie Schon.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance never fails to introduce us to some of the wackiest TV characters that reality TV has ever seen. We’ve met cat-loving mama’s boys like Colt Johnson (and his mother Debbie Johnson, who’s a star in her own right.) Additionally, the over-the-top diva twins Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva managed to get […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Katy Perry Just Dropped This Heartbreaking Bombshell About Parenting Her Daughter—We're So Sad For Her!

Katy Perry just made the most heartbreaking confession about the mom guilt she faces when she is working and has to leave her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom for long periods. The 37-year-old “Roar” singer is currently in Las Vegas for her highly-praised “Play” residency, which no doubt includes being away from the one-year-old daughter she shares with 45-year-old fiancé Orlando Bloom for longer than she would like.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

