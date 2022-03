Happy Wednesday everyone! I had a tough time mustering up the exclamation mark because it's not exactly a joyous day for baseball fans everywhere. Regardless of who you feel deserves the blame, there's no denying it's a net loss for baseball fans everywhere that the season will not be starting on time and we will have canceled games. That was the news from Wednesday and below we'll dive into how Scott White believes it should impact your Fantasy Baseball seasons -- from draft prep to draft planning and more.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO