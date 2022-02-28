ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Think Climate Action Is Costly? Inaction Will Cost Much More.

By Alex Lauer
wiltonbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last two decades, much of the discussion around climate change has been framed as a spectrum. That is, if we curtail greenhouse gas emissions, the future may look like X. If we don’t treat the problem seriously and keep emitting carbon, the future may look like Y. And there...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Mother Jones

Climate Negotiators Are Seriously Underestimating Methane’s Warming Power

This story was originally published by Yale Environment 360 and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. A sudden surge in methane emissions is threatening to undermine international efforts to halt planetary warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius. And scientists are warning that the task of holding back the surge is being made worse because climate negotiators are underestimating by a factor of three the warming effect that methane will have over the critical quarter-century we have left to reach net-zero emissions under the 2015 Paris Agreement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The New Humanitarian

How climate data scarcity costs lives

In the sparsely populated highlands of the Andes Plateau, alpaca herders like Florencio Vargas Hancco are starting to see the impact of frequent droughts and harsh winters on their lives and livelihoods. “It’s all dry. There’s no grass,” said 30-year-old Vargas Hancco, looking over the parched hills surrounding Tarucani, a...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate Bill: Amendment passes to reduce methane by 46% by 2050

The Stormont Assembly has passed an amendment limiting the reduction of methane to 46% by 2050. Assembly members (MLAs) have been debating the Climate Change No.2 bill. An amendment proposed by the agriculture & environment minister removing agricultural emissions from being part of the net zero target fell. A total...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Countries missed opportunity to address climate crisis with pandemic stimulus

With deadlines to address climate change looming, countries worldwide missed a chance with unprecedented pandemic stimulus spending, a new Johns Hopkins University study finds. Analyzing over $13 trillion in COVID-19-related stimulus packages from 19 countries and the European Union, just 6% of the money went to projects that will likely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grist

Why would Big Oil blame Biden for gas prices? (Hint: to stop climate progress.)

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. As gas prices continue to rise, Big Oil wants you to blame Joe Biden. Opining on Fox Business Network, energy industry analyst Phil Flynn claimed the Biden administration is “using cancel culture policies against the U.S. energy industry” and starving the market of domestic petroleum production. Other conservative commentators are attacking the Biden administration’s supposed “war on oil.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KEYT

Biden halts oil, gas leases amid legal fight on climate cost

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is delaying decisions on new federal oil and gas drilling and other energy-related actions. That comes after a federal court ruling that has blocked the way officials were calculating the real-world costs of climate change. The administration said in a legal filing that a Feb. 11 ruling by a Louisiana federal judge will affect dozens of rules by federal agencies. This will indefinitely delay oil and gas lease sales on public lands in a half-dozen Western states. A federal judge in Louisiana had blocked federal agencies from using an estimate called the “social cost of carbon” to assess the costs of pollution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Biden's Offshore Wind Sale Brings In Record $4.3 Billion

The Biden administration’s first offshore wind lease sale raked in an astonishing $4.37 billion in high bids — more than any offshore energy auction in U.S. history, including all oil and gas lease sales. The record sale, which the Interior Department announced Friday, offered up six tracts totaling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest electricity generator, AGL Energy, has rejected a takeover bid from Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield. They want AGL to shift faster away from coal-fired power. The preliminary and non-binding offer was for $5.8 billion, or $5.39 per share. AGL said it undervalued the company and wasn’t in shareholders’ best interests. Cannon-Brookes, who founded software company Atlassian, said he would continue negotiating with the AGL board. Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said energy companies, as providers of an essential service, had a responsibility to put consumers first. Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator said AGL is the nation’s largest greenhouse gas polluter, accounting for 8% of the nation’s total emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bay News 9

Duke Energy company announces it will stop using coal

The energy used to turn on the lights is quickly changing track and coming from new sources. Duke Energy says it will eliminate its use of coal by 2035. Currently, Duke relies on coal for around 20% of its energy. The decision follows the N.C. clean energy law and Biden...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Corn ethanol no better—and probably worse—than burning gasoline, study says

For over a decade, the US has blended ethanol with gasoline in an attempt to reduce the overall carbon pollution produced by fossil fuel-powered cars and trucks. But a new study says that the practice may not be achieving its goals. In fact, burning ethanol made from corn—the major source in the US—may be worse for the climate than just burning gasoline alone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

