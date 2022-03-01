ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockchain Game Mecha Morphing Completes Private Round of Financing

Cover picture for the articleMecha Morphing has completed its private round of financing led by YGG SEA and IVC. More than 20 institutions including SHIMA Capital, Innovion, AC Capital, and Sfermion participated in the investment. The specific investment amount has not yet been disclosed. Mecha Morphing is a well-crafted fully decentralized high-quality ARPG...

Augusta Free Press

What are blockchain games?

Blockchain games (also known as NFT games or crypto games) are video games that include elements that use cryptography-based blockchain technologies. Blockchain elements in these games are most often based on cryptocurrency or non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which players can buy, sell, or trade with other players. The game publisher takes a fee from each transaction as a form of monetization. In some cases, players of blockchain games have earned enough to pay for living costs by playing some such as “CryptoKitties” and selling their winnings for fiat currencies like US dollars.
Hackernoon

Is Blockchain Technology The Answer To Future Online Gaming?

The size of the global gaming industry in 2025 is set to reach $256.97 billion, with an estimated 2.5 billion players worldwide, spending $4 billion on immersive games until 2020. Bitcoin is the technology that powers Bitcoin. Players can buy game currency with real money and use that currency to buy in-game content (like new levels or new features) that won’t be available after the purchase. The same amount of game currency goes further for some players than others. The only limitation on how much you can earn through blockchain gaming is how hard you want to work.
Benzinga

Lottery.com Chooses Algorand Blockchain To Power Gaming Platform

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, has selected Algorand’s innovative blockchain to support the development of Project Nexus. LTRY’s Project Nexus is a blockchain-based gaming platform designed to operate lottery and other forms of online gaming worldwide; the platform offers enhanced security, scalability and speed. According to the announcement, Lottery.com selected Algorand based on the blockchain’s focus on user safety, track record for consistent uptime, high performance, low-cost transaction as well as Algorand’s dedication to operating with a negative carbon footprint. Algorand has thousands of organizations around the world that use its open-source technology. “We’ve long believed that all gaming will eventually migrate to the blockchain because of its inherent transparency,” said Lottery.com CEO and cofounder Tony DiMatteo in the press release. “In selecting a blockchain for Project Nexus, Algorand checks all the boxes we were seeking. Its technology contains a combination of high efficiency, low-latency, scalability and security, all of which are key attributes for games we expect to grow on the Project Nexus platform. Additionally, Algorand was designed to be environmentally friendly, which aligns with our commitment to support our communities and the environment.”
Augusta Free Press

Is blockchain gaming a viable way to make money?

If you’re into cryptocurrency, then you’ve probably heard of blockchain games. But what are they, and why should you be interested in them? This post will explain what blockchain games are and show you how they can be a fun and profitable way to invest in the crypto world. So keep reading to learn more!
Entrepreneur

bitsCrunch Raises $3.6 Million In Private Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. bitsCrunch, a blockchain analytics firm providing secured services using artificial intelligence (AI) to safeguard the NFT ecosystem, on Thursday raised $3.6 million in a private round of funding from Animoca Brands with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Polygon Studios, among others.
Front Office Sports

FTX to Launch Blockchain-Focused Gaming Unit

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has leaned heavily on sports and gaming partnerships, is launching its own gaming unit in which publishers embrace blockchain networks and NFTs. FTX Gaming will provide gaming companies with the ability to launch crypto tokens and support NFTs. The gaming unit follows FTX teaming up with...
HackerNoon

Why an API Should be a Priority for Blockchain Gaming Projects

The Ethermore API is a hybrid solution for interconnectivity for web3 and web2. It will allow tokenholders of the web3 components to have interconnected experiences and development opportunities using a good-old gasless web2 API process. There are public access and private access options available. The private API access allows for an ever wider variety of use cases for this including other NFT projects, metaverses, virtual reality, game engines, and chat rooms. The API is still quite new, and access is given on an invite-only basis.
pymnts.com

Selfbook Completes $15M Series A Fundraising Round Extension

Hotel payment software startup Selfbook on Tuesday (March 8) wrapped up a $15 million extension of its Series A financing round, bringing the total to $40 million for the round and raising the company’s valuation to $300 million, about 2.5 times the valuation it secured late last year. Tiger...
pymnts

Blockchain Gaming Firm Animoca Blocks Russian Users

Blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands is breaking ranks with most of its peers and blocking Russia from its platform in response to the invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (March 2). While sanctions against Russia continue from most corners of the map and from numerous industries, the majority of...
WWD

Marco Gobbetti Touts ‘Enormous Potential’ of Salvatore Ferragamo Brand

MILAN — The Salvatore Ferragamo label offers “enormous potential,” said chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti during his first call with analysts and journalists on Tuesday, commenting on the Florence-based company’s return to the black last year. “This is an extraordinary brand built on exceptional family values and heritage and I am excited by the growth potential ahead. Its framework and platform allow us to be ambitious.”
