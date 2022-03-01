Blockchain Game Mecha Morphing Completes Private Round of Financing

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, has selected Algorand’s innovative blockchain to support the development of Project Nexus. LTRY’s Project Nexus is a blockchain-based gaming platform designed to operate lottery and other forms of online gaming worldwide; the platform offers enhanced security, scalability and speed. According to the announcement, Lottery.com selected Algorand based on the blockchain’s focus on user safety, track record for consistent uptime, high performance, low-cost transaction as well as Algorand’s dedication to operating with a negative carbon footprint. Algorand has thousands of organizations around the world that use its open-source technology. “We’ve long believed that all gaming will eventually migrate to the blockchain because of its inherent transparency,” said Lottery.com CEO and cofounder Tony DiMatteo in the press release. “In selecting a blockchain for Project Nexus, Algorand checks all the boxes we were seeking. Its technology contains a combination of high efficiency, low-latency, scalability and security, all of which are key attributes for games we expect to grow on the Project Nexus platform. Additionally, Algorand was designed to be environmentally friendly, which aligns with our commitment to support our communities and the environment.”

LOTTERY ・ 11 DAYS AGO