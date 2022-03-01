ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Nightly Mint: Daily NFT Recap

By Taylor Scott
NEWSBTC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Nightly Mint – a new content series from our team at NewsBTC that provides all the quick hits at the end of each day around all things NFT. Each weekday, we’re bringing you a daily NFT recap of the latest bites of action – spanning across news headlines,...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Someone just bought a Florida home for $653,000 through an NFT sale

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In what could be one of the first home sales using non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, a Florida woman bought a five-bedroom, three-and-half-bath house near Tampa in an online auction on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Magazine#Kpmg#Mining Equipment#Nft Recap#The Nightly Mint#Newsbtc#Timepieces#Kpmg Canada#Eth Usd#Canadian
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
iheart.com

Gene Simmons Will Accept Cryptocurrency For His Vegas Mansion

KISS front man Gene Simmons has said that he will accept cryptocurrency to sell his Las Vegas mansion. The mansion is on sale for $13.5million (£9.93million) and he’s now revealed he will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Uniswap, Polkadot, Litecoin, Aave, Try or a combination of those to purchase the home (via The Music Universe).
CELEBRITIES
Coinspeaker

Shiba Inu Sees Considerable Surge in Holder Count

Shiba Inu is not the only crypto to have raised concerns about high ownership concentration. Bitcoin and Ethereum have equally come under attack in the past. Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based altcoin or meme coin, rose to popularity in 2021 after it was announced to be a Dogecoin killer. Its price surged considerably, and according to reports, it was the most viewed coin with 188 million views in 2021. This was more than 43 million views than Bitcoin. Though the meme coin is just around 16 months old, it has risen to become the 14th largest crypto by market cap as ranked by CoinMarketCap. According to WhaleStats, a firm that aggregates data on the top list of investors on various crypto platforms, Shiba Inu has recorded an increased holder number in the last few days. Its holder counts has surged to 1,185,135. On February 18, Shiba had a total wallet of 1,180,140. The report further disclosed that the largest 1000 ETH wallets hold 13,845,082,253,056 SHIB tokens ($2.2 billion).
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dot.LA

DNABlock Raises $7 Million To Help Web3 Creators Mint NFT Avatars

Los Angeles-based DNABlock, which helps Web3 creators mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of avatars, has raised $7 million in what the startup calls a second seed round. The funding was led by investors Sfermion, Solana Ventures, Animoca Brands and Non-Fungible Labs, with additional participation by the likes of SoftBank and Gaingels. The new round comes after the company previously raised $1.2 million in initial seed funding in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,420 In ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,420, which is 1.63x the current floor price of 3.0 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Cathie Wood: Investing Genius or Flash in the Pan?

Is she a genius or is she a flash in the pan? This is the question that has arisen about Cathie Wood, chief executive officer of Ark Investment Management. It has come after her flagship Ark Innovation ETF ARKK soared 157% in 2020, but then slumped 23% last year and has slid another 32% so far this year. Still, over the past five years, Ark Innovation has generated an annualized return of 26%, handily beating the S&P 500’s 15% return.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $31,751 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $31,751, which is 2.35x the current floor price of 4.6144476 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($31,751 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
CNBC

Investors split on bitcoin's value as Tether trading volume surges: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Ivory Johnson of Delancey Wealth Management and the CNBC Financial Advisor Council explains how investors should fit crypto into their portfolios.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 3, 2022

Aries growing to over 120 countries. Freetrade eyes a launch in Sweden. Thetanuts Finance adds new round. VALR secures $50M Series B round. Shares added $40M in a new round. FinTech Sandbox Demo Day in NY. Acorn Finance and Joist teamed up. Goldman eyeing embedded finance. (NYSE: GS) A breakdown...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy