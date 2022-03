Middleton finished with 26 points (8-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 win over the Heat. Middleton's production floor is as reliable as they come, and thanks to some help in rebounding and assists, he provided a bit more pop after an excellent night of shooting. Middleton remains an ideal anchor for DFS cash games, as his steady output will rarely let you down in any setting.

