PARK RAPDIS, Minn. (WCCO) — As distilleries pop up across the state, barrel-makers are keeping busy. At Black Swan Cooperage in Park Rapids, a flavorful whiskey starts with a flavorful wood. “It starts with white oak. The two reasons are it tastes good and it doesn’t leak,” said Black Swan’s Heidi Korb. “A lot of that flavor in your whiskey comes from the barrel. Some might say at least 80% of it comes from the barrel.” Heidi and her dad, Russ Karsh, began making barrels together in 2009. “I’m the luckiest guy on earth. My daughter, I get to work with her every day,”...

PARK RAPIDS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO