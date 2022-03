There are still some children hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane County, but the number appears to be going down. During the height of the omicron wave, there was a pandemic high of five to seven children and teens hospitalized with the virus in Spokane, Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez told reporters Wednesday. Anywhere from one to three of those patients were in the pediatric intensive care unit. More kids also tested positive for the virus during the omicron wave.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO