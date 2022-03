Before the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Blackhawks reported that this would be Pat Foley’s last season as the full-time TV voice of the team. Over the course of the season, fans have seen a number of names and faces work in Foley’s place on broadcasts. Jason Ross, Chris Vosters, Mike Monaco, Stephen Nelson, and even radio voice John Wiedeman all earned opportunities filling in for Foley so far. However, according to a report, Chris Vosters has emerged as the favorite for the role going forward.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO