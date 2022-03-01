ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DeBrusk's hat trick sends streaking Bruins past Kings 7-0

By GREG BEACHAM
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick early in his first four-point game, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists in the Boston Bruins' 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. Erik Haula scored two goals and Jeremy...

NBC Sports

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
NHL
NESN

Jake DeBrusk Not Resting On His Laurels After First Career Hat Trick

Jake DeBrusk found a spark upon being moved to the Bruins’ first line, and his red-hot pace continued in a major way Monday night in Los Angeles. DeBrusk netted his first career NHL hat trick in Boston’s 7-0 demolition of the Los Angeles Kings. The 25-year-old’s trifecta wasn’t a blowout-win cheapie either. DeBrusk potted the Bruins’ first three goals at Crypto.com Arena before Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall and Erik Haula (twice) tickled the twine as well.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Can’t Complete Late Comeback In Loss Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins fought until the very end Tuesday, but weren’t able to complete a third-period comeback attempt as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-3 verdict at Honda Center. With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-18-4 while the Ducks improved to 26-21-9. You can check...
NHL
OCRegister

Stars edge Kings with 4-goal second period

DALLAS — Ryan Suter and Alexander Radulov scored in the final minute of Dallas’ four-goal second period and the Stars rallied to beat the Kings, 4-3, on Wednesday night. Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson added goals to help Dallas improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games and 30-20-3 overall. Jake Oettinger made 28 saves to improve to 15-3-0 at home this season.
NHL
NHL

Zegras scores with 22 seconds left to lift Ducks past Bruins

ANAHEIM -- Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 22 seconds left in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks won 4-3 against the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on Tuesday. Ryan Getzlaf drew a hooking penalty on Charlie McAvoy with 45 seconds remaining, won the face-off in the Boston zone against Patrice Bergeron, and Zegras scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Qualifying offer hampering Jake DeBrusk's chances for trade?

After a challenging 2020-2021 season, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded from the team. The team acknowledged his request, but since then there has been seemingly little progress towards a resolution of the issue. That lack of progress should not be confused with a retraction of the request, though. DeBrusk still desires a trade from the Bruins, and as Pierre LeBrun of TSN explains, DeBrusk’s camp is “willing to work on an extension to help facilitate a deal” so that the player can be traded to another team. For an acquiring team to retain an unextended DeBrusk’s rights beyond this season, they would have to issue him a qualifying offer worth $4.41M against the cap. LeBrun notes that “a lot of teams are concerned” about that figure, which could explain why DeBrusk remains a Bruin several months after his request to be traded became public.
NHL
NBC Sports

Should Bruins not trade DeBrusk? Here's why keeping him makes sense

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's name has been front and center in trade rumors and speculation since his trade request became public in late November, and it seemed that at some point the team would eventually move him. But after another stellar performance that included a hat trick and an...
NHL
NESN

Add Patrice Bergeron To List Of Bruins Impressed By Jake DeBrusk Lately

You can add Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron to the list of players who have been impressed by the play of now top-line winger Jake DeBrusk of late. DeBrusk, who has played on the Brad Marchand-Bergeron line each of the last two games, has extended his point streak with five points in the last four games. DeBrusk, after scoring twice in a win Thursday, assisted on a Marchand goal during Boston’s most recent victory Saturday — its fourth straight.
NHL
CBS New York

Kreider's power-play goal lifts Rangers over Blues

NEW YORK — After giving up three quick goals late in the second period to fall behind, the New York Rangers kept their composure. They bounced back in the third and avoided their longest losing streak of the season.Chris Kreider scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in the three-goal third and the Rangers rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game skid."Being able to dig in and doing whatever it takes to win hockey games," Kreider said of the comeback. "Being able to find our game, being able to forget about a bad shift or...
NHL
NESN

How Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Went About Choosing Hat Trick Memento

The Boston Bruins added to their hat collection Monday night in Los Angeles. DeBrusk became the fourth Bruins player to record a hat trick this season when he potted Boston’s first three goals in its 7-0 win over the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. It marked the first career NHL hat trick for DeBrusk, who put up a combined seven goals and two assists over the course of the Bruins’ five-game win streak.
NHL
theScore

Report: Bruins' DeBrusk willing to work on extension to facilitate trade

Jake DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, has informed teams they're willing to work on an extension in order to facilitate a trade from the Boston Bruins, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported during Tuesday's "Insider Trading" segment. The 25-year-old forward is playing out the final season of a two-year deal, which carries a...
NHL
NESN

VA Hero Of The Week | Jake DeBrusk Records First Career Hat Trick

Jake DeBrusk has been playing some of his best hockey since being bumped up to the Boston Bruins’ first line, and his performance Monday night in Los Angeles was no exception. For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week. DeBrusk recorded his first career...
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Finds Positive Takeaway In 4-3 Loss To Ducks

The Bruins had their five-game win streak snapped by the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, but Bruce Cassidy does see some positives from the loss. Boston allowed Trevor Zegras to score on the power play with 22 seconds left to seal the win for Anaheim. The Bruins once again struggled on the power play, and the fourth line really was the lone bright spot in the game thanks to two points from Nick Foligno.
NHL

