With the trade deadline now less than a month away, we continue our look at some of the players who have a good chance of being on the move between now and March 21. Last season wasn’t a great one for Max Domi. He struggled to fit in with the Blue Jackets in his first year with the team and certainly didn’t live up to his contract. Then he suffered a long-term injury, and the combination of that was enough to cause the Seattle Kraken to pass on him for free in expansion (where they instead picked someone that went back to Columbus days later as a free agent). However, this season has gone a bit better for him, which may be enough to help him land a new home with a playoff-bound team in the near future.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO