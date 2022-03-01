Bruins' Taylor Hall: Grabs two points in big win

Bally Sports Sun Lightning analyst Bobby "The Chief" Taylor joins Ian and Ponzo to update us on the latest goings-on with the defending Stanley Cup champs as they host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday! With the Bolts slated to play practically a game every other night for the next two months, Chief says team health really needs to be the priority down this tough stretch, and that there will be very little practice time for the team to work on things if the team falls into a slump. He also talks about the spectacle of an outdoor game, how the next month will be the hardest for the Bolts, and his first sporting love. All that and MORE!

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO