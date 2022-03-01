ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Grabs two points in big win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hall scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-0 win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Can’t Complete Late Comeback In Loss Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins fought until the very end Tuesday, but weren’t able to complete a third-period comeback attempt as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-3 verdict at Honda Center. With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-18-4 while the Ducks improved to 26-21-9. You can check...
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a fifth-straight win

Bryan Burns on overcoming the slow start, depth scoring and Point's four points. Back to nearly full strength health-wise for one of the first times this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to roll along. The Lightning allowed two goals within the first four minutes to the Ottawa Senators Tuesday...
NHL
OCRegister

Stars edge Kings with 4-goal second period

DALLAS — Ryan Suter and Alexander Radulov scored in the final minute of Dallas’ four-goal second period and the Stars rallied to beat the Kings, 4-3, on Wednesday night. Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson added goals to help Dallas improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games and 30-20-3 overall. Jake Oettinger made 28 saves to improve to 15-3-0 at home this season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Cal Petersen
NHL

Zegras scores with 22 seconds left to lift Ducks past Bruins

ANAHEIM -- Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 22 seconds left in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks won 4-3 against the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on Tuesday. Ryan Getzlaf drew a hooking penalty on Charlie McAvoy with 45 seconds remaining, won the face-off in the Boston zone against Patrice Bergeron, and Zegras scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Picks up two points in win

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished an assist assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers. Draisaitl opened the scoring late in the first period and helped out on Connor McDavid's empty-netter in the third. It didn't take long for Draisaitl to get back on the scoresheet after his six-game point streak was snapped Sunday versus the Hurricanes. He's up to 37 goals, 76 points (30 on the power play), 183 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 54 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Two-point effort in win

Boqvist scored a goal, supplied an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks. Boqvist tallied in the second period and set up Dougie Hamilton's third-period marker. The two-point effort snapped a four-game drought for Boqvist, who continues to make occasional contributions on offense from the bottom six. He's at 12 points, 38 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 27 contests overall, surpassing his 11 points from 63 games over the previous two years.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Tyler Toffoli: Collects two points in win

Toffoli scored a goal on three shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Toffoli has posted five points in his last two games, and three of them have come with the man advantage. His tally early in the third period Tuesday erased the Wild's hopes of making a comeback. The 29-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 33 points, 118 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-8 rating through 44 contests between the Flames and the Canadiens this season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings
iheart.com

"CHIEF" TAYLOR: "Rest Is a Big, Big Factor in These Next Two Months"

Bally Sports Sun Lightning analyst Bobby "The Chief" Taylor joins Ian and Ponzo to update us on the latest goings-on with the defending Stanley Cup champs as they host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday! With the Bolts slated to play practically a game every other night for the next two months, Chief says team health really needs to be the priority down this tough stretch, and that there will be very little practice time for the team to work on things if the team falls into a slump. He also talks about the spectacle of an outdoor game, how the next month will be the hardest for the Bolts, and his first sporting love. All that and MORE!
NHL
Boston Herald

Jake DeBrusk’s hat trick lifts B’s in rout over Kings

After stretching their win streak to four games on Saturday in San Jose, Bruce Cassidy was asked if there was anything more he needed to see from his team. The coach did not hesitate. “Putting teams away,” said Cassidy. Well, Cassidy’s Bruins are in an ask-and-you-shall-receive mode right now....
NHL
NHL

Colorado Begins First Game of the Week at Home

Avs and Islanders meet for the first time in over two years. In the first meeting between the two clubs since February 19, 2020, the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders play at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. Coming off of Saturday's...
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins blow game late, lose to Ducks

Everything has been coming up so rosy for the Bruins lately, it appeared as though they might survive an evening of gaffes to grab at least a point in Anaheim on Wednesday. But they committed one boo-boo too many and they let a spirited comeback slip through their fingers. Trevor...
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots power-play game-winner

Kreider scored the game-winning power-play goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues. Kreider has been a bit quiet lately, but he picked a clutch time for his 35th goal, and 18th power-play goal, of the season. With the game tied at 3-3 with 8:20 to play, Kreider did what he does best, establishing position in front and deflecting an Adam Fox shot past Ville Husso to break the tie. It was only his second goal in seven games since the All-Star break, but Kreider's still just two back of the league goals lead shared by Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Contributes two helpers

Pastrnak logged two assists, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Pastrnak helped out on Patrice Bergeron's power-play goal at 11:40 of the second period and Taylor Hall's even-strength marker just 1:02 later. The 25-year-old Pastrnak is riding a five-game, eight-point streak as he continues to be effective on the second line. The Czech winger is up to 53 points (19 on the power play), 231 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-6 rating in 53 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: In goal Thursday

Talbot will get the starting nod on the road versus the Flyers on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot remains bogged down in a four-game losing streak during which he has given up a combined 17 goals on 124 shots (.863 save percentage). It's the second time this year that the netminder has dropped four games in a row which was followed by an extended injury absence. WIth the WIld entering a back-to-back, fantasy players can likely expect to see Kaapo Kahkonen between the pipes versus Buffalo on Friday.
NHL
WGR550

Granato trying to get Thompson line to elite level

At first blush, you would say the Sabres’ line of Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner has turned into a No. 1 line in the NHL. The problem is head coach Don Granato doesn’t feel they play at their potential enough. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
Daily Advance

Area Roundup | Lady Bruins open season with win

CAMDEN — The Camden softball team, winner of the 1A NCHSAA state championship and now 2A members, began the 2022 season with a dominant 21-1 victory at home over Gates, Tuesday. The Lady Bruins (1-0) scored four runs in the first, five runs in the second and 12 in...
CAMDEN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy