Tavares logged two assists in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals. Tavares wasn't able to get on the scoresheet in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Red Wings, but he made up for it Monday. The center had a hand in goals by William Nylander and Rasmus Sandin, the latter being the game-winner. While Tavares went without a goal through 12 contests in February, he did contribute 10 assists. The 31-year-old is too good to stay quiet much longer -- he's at 17 tallies, 50 points, 160 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 52 appearances this season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO