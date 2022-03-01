ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Finn Balor Defeats Damian Priest to Win U.S. Championship on WWE Raw

By Doric Sam
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

A new WWE United States champion was crowned during...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Signs AEW Contract At Revolution

Revolution is one of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest shows of the year, and leading up to the show it was rumored that a familiar face could be debuting during the event. Following the Face of the Revolution ladder match Tony Schiavone took to the stage and announced a special contract signing. Schiavone then introducer Swerve Strickland, and Swerve made his way out into the arena as the fans chanted his name.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Don't Let Austin Wrestle, RK-Bro Rightfully Win Tag Title, More WWE Raw Takes

WWE Raw is showing signs of growth on the Road to WrestleMania, even if the three-hour format makes for inconsistent viewing. The March 7 edition featured some great wrestling and more developments focused on the marquee pay-per-view next month. The show opened with a great tag team battle, with Randy...
WWE
411mania.com

Bron Breakker Debuts On WWE Raw, Picks Up Tag Win

NXT Champion Bron Breakker has picked up his first WWE Raw win. Monday night’s show saw Breakker appear with Tommaso Ciampa and face off against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Breakker pinned Ziggler to win the match for his team. Breakker is set to face Ciampa and Ziggler on...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Damian Priest
stillrealtous.com

Chris Jericho Turned Down Big Offer From AEW

Chris Jericho has been one of the key figures at the forefront of AEW ever since the company was first announced in 2019, and he cemented his legacy when he became the first ever AEW World Champion. Jericho recently spoke to SI.com about his run with All Elite Wrestling so...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Dana White confident he can get Francis Ngannou deal done — ‘The only guy that we’ve ever not signed was Fedor’

There’s just something about the Heavyweight division that has historically created problems for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss, Dana White. In 2022, the current champion of the division, Francis Ngannou, is fighting for his worth outside of the Octagon and is being as vocal as ever. Openly speaking about his $600,000 payday off his first title defense in January vs. Ciryl Gane, Ngannou believes he should be making as much as some of boxing’s biggest names, which is the reason the talk has begun regarding a potential crossover.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Monday Night Raw#Combat#Win U S Championship
PWMania

Video: RK-Bro Win The RAW Tag Team Championship

Randy Orton and Riddle are your new RAW Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s WWE RAW from Cleveland opened up with RK-Bro becoming the new champions by winning a Triple Threat over Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, and the former champion, Alpha Academy. The finish saw Riddle get the pin on Chad Gable, after stealing it from Rollins in a wild sequence.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Finn Balor Notes His Greatest Struggle With Staying In WWE

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, the brand new United States Champion Finn Balor joined the show to talk about the struggles he’s dealt with as a WWE superstar not being able to see his family who lives in Ireland. The former NXT Champion went in-depth on how much he struggles with not being able to see his family, and talked about the conversations he always has in his head about whether or not his WWE career is worth it given all he has to sacrifice.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Finn Balor Retains US Title at WWE's MSG Road to WrestleMania Event

One of several Championship matches on the WWE Madison Square Garden card tonight is United States Champion Finn Balor vs Damian Priest, who previously held the title. Balor and Priest came out after the Alpha Academy defeated the RK-Bro to retain their Raw Tag Team Championships, and early on Balor was hitting all cylinders, sending Priest down hard to the mat with a Sling Blade and then stomping in his chest in before hitting him with a forearm in the corner. Perhaps this is why after a bit longer Priest had enough of Balor's offense and kicked him in the groin, sending him gasping for breath and earning himself a Disqualification.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Joanna Jedrzejcyzk still passionate about fighting but admits ‘I’m making more money outside the octagon’

It’s been two years since Joanna Jedrzejczyk last competed in the UFC, but just because she hasn’t fought doesn’t mean she isn’t busier than ever these days. With a burgeoning business empire being built at home in Poland, the former UFC strawweight champion still trains every day, but is also juggling endorsement deals, television appearances, and other opportunities that have been afforded to her since becoming one of the most recognizable names across combat sports.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

“Serious” Injury Takes Place At AEW Revolution

You never want to see what. There are all kinds of matches in wrestling and some of them can be incredibly dangerous. While a wrestler can be hurt in any kind of match, there are certain matches that crank up the risk even higher. That can lead to a variety of injuries and now it seems that one such match might have led to an injury that could put a star on the shelf.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning On Raw

You never know who might show up during WrestleMania season, and WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler will be returning to the red brand. It’s not clear at this point in time if Lawler will be joining the commentary team for the night, or if he will just be making an appearance. WWE posted the following announcement confirming that Jerry will be on Raw:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy